RBI announces second tranche of open market purchase under G-SAP 1.0 for Rs 35,000 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 12 announced the second tranche of Open Market Purchase of Government of India Securities under G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0).

The Reserve Bank will conduct the second tranche of open market purchase of government securities of Rs 35,000 crore under the G-SAP 1.0 on May 20, 2021, the RBI said in a release.

As per the plan, the RBI will purchase bonds in seven different maturities. There is no security-wise amount notified. The RBI reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off, accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons, it said.

On April 8, the RBI announced the purchase of Government securities worth Rs 25,000 crore under the G-SAP 1.0 first tranche. This auction was conducted on April 15.

On April 7, announcing the monetary policy, the RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das, announced that the Reserve Bank will conduct open market purchase of government securities of Rs one lakh crore under the G-SAP 1.0 in Q1 2021-22 with a view to enabling a stable and orderly evolution of the yield curve.

The RBI announced the G-SAP 1.0 to manage the yield curve. Under the programme, the RBI will commit upfront to a specific amount of open market purchases of government securities with a view to enabling a stable and orderly evolution of the yield curve amidst comfortable liquidity conditions. “The endeavour will be to ensure congenial financial conditions for the recovery to gain traction. For Q1 of 2021-22, therefore, it has been decided to announce a G-SAP of Rs one lakh crore,” the RBI said.

The positive externalities of G-SAP 1.0 operations need to be seen in the context of those segments of the financial markets that rely on the G-sec yield curve as a pricing benchmark, the RBI Governor said.

In addition, the RBI will also continue to deploy regular operations under the LAF, longer-term repo/reverse repo auctions, forex operations and open market operations, including special OMOs to ensure liquidity conditions evolve in consonance with the stance of monetary policy, the RBI Governor said.