RBI to conduct third tranche of open market purchase of Rs 40,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 on June 17

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 10 announced the third tranche of Open Market Purchase of Government of India Securities and State Development Loans under G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0).

Under this, the RBI will purchase government securities of Rs 40,000 crore on June 17, 2021. Of this, state development loans (SDLs) would be purchased up to Rs 10,000 crore, the RBI said in a release.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure availability of securities in their SGL account by 12 noon on June 18, 2021, the RBI said.

Under the second tranche, the RBI purchased Rs 35,000 crore under the G-SAP 1.0 on May 20, 2021 and it purchased Rs 25,000 crore under first tranche on April 15. With the third tranche, the RBI will complete the Rs one lakh crore target announced for G-SAP in Q1.

The RBI announced the G-SAP 1.0 to manage the yield curve. Under the programme, the RBI will commit upfront to a specific amount of open market purchases of government securities with a view to enabling a stable and orderly evolution of the yield curve amidst comfortable liquidity conditions.

In addition, the RBI will also continue to deploy regular operations under the LAF, longer-term repo/reverse repo auctions, forex operations and open market operations, including special OMOs to ensure liquidity conditions evolve in consonance with the stance of monetary policy, the RBI Governor said announcing the scheme early this year.
TAGS: #RBI G-SAP
first published: Jun 10, 2021 04:27 pm

