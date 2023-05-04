RBI announces 6.97% interest rate on Floating Rate Bond 2024

Floating Rate Bonds have a variable coupon rate which is re-set at preannounced intervals.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 4 announced a rate of interest of 6.97 percent on Floating Rate Bond 2024, for the half year from May 7 to November 6.

"It may be recalled that the rate of interest on the FRB 2024 shall be reset at the average rate (rounded off up to two decimal places) of the implicit yields, at the cut-off prices of the last three auctions of 182-days Treasury Bills, held up to the period preceding the coupon reset date, which is May 07, 2023. The implicit yields will be computed by reckoning 365 days in a year," the RBI said in a release.

Floating Rate Bonds are securities that do not have a fixed coupon rate. They have a variable coupon rate which is re-set at preannounced intervals.

The FRB bonds carry a coupon with a base rate equivalent to a weighted average yield of the last three auctions of 182-day Treasury Bills (T-Bill) plus a fixed spread decided by way of auction.