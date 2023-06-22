RBI allows remittances under LRS for paying fees to foreign institutions in IFSCs

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 22 said it has allowed remittances under liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) for payments of educational fees in foreign universities or foreign institutions in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs).

Presently, remittances to IFSCs under liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) can be made only for making investments in securities.

Under the LRS scheme, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to freely remit up to $2,50,000 per financial year (April – March) for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both. After the exhaustion of the limit, all resident individuals can approach RBI through their authorised dealer bank for consideration.

However, remittances are prohibited for the purchase of lottery tickets/sweep stakes, proscribed magazines, etc, purchase of FCCBs issued by Indian companies in the overseas secondary market, among others.