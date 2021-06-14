RBI allows prepaid mobile recharges through Bharat Bill Payment System

BBPS started in 2014 as a platform for repetitive bill payments, which covered bills of five categories [Representative image]

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on June 14, allowed prepaid mobile recharges through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS).

BBPS is an interoperable platform for recurring bill payments operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

“With consistent growth in different biller categories and to facilitate mobile prepaid customers with more options to recharge, it has been decided to permit ‘mobile prepaid recharges’ as a biller category in BBPS, on a voluntary basis. This will be implemented on or before August 31, 2021,” the RBI said in a statement.

In May, 213.59 million bill payment transactions were carried out through the BBPS channel. NPCI is working to spin off BBPS into a separate subsidiary and is on the lookout for a chief executive to head it.

BBPS started in 2014 as a platform for repetitive bill payments, which covered bills of five categories -- direct to home (DTH), electricity, gas, telecom and water. The system provided standardised bill payment experience, centralised customer grievance redressal mechanism, prescribed customer convenience fee and ensured availability of digital payment options.

The scope and coverage of BBPS was expanded through an RBI circular in September 2019 to include all categories of billers which raise recurring bills (except mobile prepaid recharges) as eligible participants, on a voluntary basis.