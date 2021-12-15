MARKET NEWS

English
RBI allows payments banks and small finance banks to conduct government business

Paytm Payments Bank Limited, on December 9, said it had been included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 05:13 PM IST
Representational image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 15 said it has allowed scheduled payments banks and small finance banks (SFBs) to conduct government business.


"It has now been decided in consultation with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, to make scheduled payments banks and scheduled small finance banks eligible to conduct Government agency business," the RBI said in a notification.


"Any payment bank or small finance bank that intends to undertake Government agency business may be appointed as an agent of RBI upon execution of an agreement with RBI, provided that the overarching regulatory framework prescribed for these banks is complied with," the RBI said.

Paytm Payments Bank Limited, on December 9, said it had been included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Being a Scheduled Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Bank can now explore new business opportunities, the company said in a press release.

"The Bank can participate in government and other large corporations issued Request for Proposals (RFP), primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in Marginal Standing Facility," it said.

Also, the bank would now also be eligible to partner in government-run financial inclusion schemes, the release said.

As per RBI Act 1934, banks satisfying the RBI that its affairs are not being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of its depositors, are included in the second schedule.

In January 2017, Paytm received the RBI nod to launch its payments bank. According to the company statement, as of March 31, 2021, the payments bank had over 6.4 crore savings accounts, and over Rs 5,200 crore deposits, including savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits with partner banks, and balance in wallets.
first published: Dec 15, 2021 05:09 pm

