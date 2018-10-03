App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI allows oil marketing firms to raise $10 billion from overseas

The move comes against the backdrop of rising crude oil prices in the international market which is near $85 to a barrel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned oil marketing companies have been allowed to raise $10 billion from overseas market to meet their working capital needs, a top finance ministry official said.

The move comes against the backdrop of rising crude oil prices in the international market which is near $85 to a barrel. As a result, petrol and diesel prices in the domestic market have also touched record high.

Public sector oil marketing companies include Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL and BPCL.

"Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies will raise $10 billion for 3-5 year for financing their permanent working capital. RBI has also granted necessary exemptions under the ECB policy," Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said in a tweet.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) separately said the overall ceiling for such external commercial borrowings will be $10 billion equivalent and the said facility will come into effect from the date of the circular

"It has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, to liberalise the said provision and permit public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to raise ECB for working capital purposes with minimum average maturity period of 3/5 years from all recognized lenders under the automatic route," the circular said.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 07:38 pm

tags #Business #India

