RBI reshuffles portfolios of deputy governors as MK Jain retires

RBI allots portfolios to deputy governor post exit of MK Jain

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 21 reshuffled portfolios of its deputy governors after the exit of MK Jain from the post of deputy governor. Jain's term expired on June 21.

The central bank allotted the Department of Co-ordination, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department, Economic and Policy Research, Statistics and Information Management, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, and Financial Markets Operations and Regulations to Michael Patra.

Further, it also assigned the Department of International, Monetary Policy and Secretary to Patra.

M Rajeshwar Rao got the Department of Consumer Education and Protection, Regulations, Supervision, Communication, Enforcement, Inspection, legal, Risk Monitoring, and Financial Inclusion and Development.

Similarly, other departments such as Central Security Cell, Right to Information (RIA) Division, Currency Management, External Investments & Operations, Government and Bank Accounts, IT, Payments and Settlements System, HRM, Foreign Exchange, Internal Debt Management, Premises, and Rajbhasha will be handled by T Rabi Sankar.

All these portfolios of the deputy governors will be effective from June 22.

On June 21, the government appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman, Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI) as a deputy governor of the RBI for the next three years.

The Union government on June 1 interviewed candidates for the post of RBI deputy governor to replace Jain.

A panel consisting of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the cabinet secretary, the financial services secretary, and the chief economic advisor interviewed the candidates.