    RBI advises entities not to take fresh ratings or evaluations from Brickwork Ratings

    SEBI and RBI together had begun investigating the rating agency in 2020. This is the first instance of SEBI cancelling the permit of a rating agency.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 12, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised regulated entities and market participants not to obtain fresh ratings or credit evaluation, which are required as per central bank's guidelines, from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited.

    The instructions regarding the prudential treatment of the existing ratings issued by the rating agency shall be advised separately, the RBI said in a release.

    On October 6, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cancelled the Certificate of Registration (CoR) granted to Brickwork Ratings as a Credit Rating Agency, citing multiple lapse, and asked it to shut down operations within six months. This is the first instance of SEBI cancelling the permit of a rating agency.

    SEBI, in its order, listed lapses by the rating agency, including non-recognition of default of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Bhushan Steel even after disclosure of default by the debenture trustee.

    A similar instance was its failure to downgrade the rating of Gayatri Projects’ NCDs to ‘default’ status even after receipt of information from the debenture trustee.

    In the past, the regulator has imposed monetary penalty on rating agencies but never revoked a permit.

    SEBI, jointly with RBI, had begun investigating the rating agency in 2020.
