RBI added 3 tonnes of gold in February, taking total reserves of India to 790.2 tonnes: World Gold Council

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

With this buying, the India holds 8 percent of total world's gold reserves.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought 3 tonnes of gold in the month of February, taking the total gold reserves to 790.2 tonnes of the country, according to the World Gold Council data.

According to the data, in Q1 2022 the total gold reserves of India were 760.42 tonnes, 767.89 tonnes in Q2 2022, 785.35 tonnes in Q3 2022, and 787.40 tonnes in Q4 2022.

This gold reserve data – compiled using IMF IFS statistics – tracks central banks’ reported purchases and sales along with gold as a percentage of their international reserves, the report said.