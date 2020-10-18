Razorpay leads startup show as deal-making gathers steam

Deal-making is on in full swing in the VC and startup ecosystem after the lull that followed the coronavirus outbreak. From early-stage rounds to growth-stage funding, multiple deals are getting signed across the spectrum.

Last week, Razorpay broke into the billion-dollar valuation club with a $100 million round led by GIC and its existing investors. Razorpay co-founder Harshil Mathur told Moneyconrol that the business jumped 300 percent in the last few months, buoyed by many offline businesses choosing to work with the company to sell online.

Fresh to Home, which operates in the direct-to-home category, is in talks with a clutch of investors to raise $130 million, media reports said.

Driven indoors by the pandemic, many consumers now prefer to order at home and stay away from markets, therefore opening up massive business opportunities for these players.

Paolo Alto-based Acceldata raised $8.5 million in its Series A round. The company helps large enterprises like GE Digital, PhonePe, Pubmatic and others manage their data better. Rohit Choudhury, Ashwin Rajeev, Raghu Mitra Kandikonda and Gaurav Nagar are the cofounders of the company.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Along with these, augmented reality startup Avataar.me, robotics firm Miko and Mumbai-based content platform Pepper all raised series A rounds from large VCs like Chiratae Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia and others.