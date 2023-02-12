 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Raymond's heart of the market approach

Pavan Lall
Feb 12, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Gautam Hari Singhania on the growth metrics he is watching keenly, Indian weddings, and why he'll never fully step away though he has been hiring professional managers for Raymond's businesses.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Ltd.

Meetings with Gautam Hari Singhania usually happen at the Atelier at JK Tower on Warden Rd, in Mumbai, where he both resides and works out of. It’s also the skyscraper that houses the flagship apparel store for Raymond Ltd, the country’s largest textile manufacturer, where he is Chairman and Managing Director. This January, however, the meeting is on the 13th floor where there’s a conference room designed for high-powered board meetings.

It's kitted out in sync with what one would expect at a business house built on lifestyle. The boardroom table is long, broad and made of a large slab of heavily veined blue-grey marble. On each side are some half a dozen leather-wrapped chairs in an unusual colour - Grecian Blue.

On-table accompaniments include crystal water glasses, tissue boxes, note-pads and so on. In front of the chair at the head of the table are an assortment of approximately dozen neatly stacked pens, markers, scotch-tape, yellow sticky notes, visiting cards, desk-stapler, calculator, and paper puncher. There’s also a mask in plastic wrapping and a couple small bottles of sanitiser. Singhania, dressed in a monogrammed T-shirt and track pants, is busy.

The wedding season rebounded in full swing, which means sales of his suits and ethnic wear are soaring, as his real estate business. Raymond's new clothes lines last year included Technostretch series in suitings, Ultimo Black in suitings, Regio Italia in suiting and shirting fabric, Stain free Chinos from ColorPlus, and Smart Ethnix by Raymond.