Raymond Weil expects India to be among top 5 market globally in next 4-5 years

Swiss luxury watchmaker Raymond Weil expects India to be among its top five global market in next 4-5 years, as the company is witnessing good growth here led by aspirational class consumers, said a top company official.

The company is upbeat as it has doubled its India business in last 12 months and expects to continue such growth in the coming years also.

Raymond Weil sees huge 'potential' in the Indian market, which ranks around 12 to 13 in its overall global sales, said Raymond Weil Director Olivier Bernheim.

"India is one of the two markets for us which has the biggest potentials," Bernheim said. On being asked whether India could be among Raymond Weil's top five global markets in next 4-5 years, he said: "Off Course. It should be".

However, he also warned that current currency fluctuation, as the Indian rupee is falling against UD Dollar, may have some impact. Raymond Weil did not shared its global or India revenue figures. Its watches starts around Rs 50,000 and goes up to around Rs three lakh.

"Keeping in mind the luxury market in India, it has witnessed immense winds of change over the past few years. The company has made a niche for itself in the watch market within the Indian sub-continent," Bernheim added.

As per its strategy, the company is targeting the aspirational class and young professional for its growth in sales here.

"We are exactly targeting the crowd (Young) which is interesting. This is the crowd, which follows social media, instagram and look after everything we have developed," he added.

The company is presently operating 42 stores, in which two are at duty free zone at Delhi and Bengaluru airports and most of them are operated by its retail partner Ethos.

Over expansion of retail network, Weil said the company is looking on the rapidly evolving online channels and shopping patterns in India.

"We are at turning point on the process, the way people would be buying watches and India is very much ahead of this because online sales, social media and other means of communication, which are very efficient and quick in India," he said.

On being asked about 18 per cent tax slab on watches under GST regime, Weil said: "Its absolutely correct. We are used to between 18 to 21 per cent in Europe".