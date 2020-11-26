PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raymond to raise Rs 40 crore through NCDs

"The debentures are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd," the company said.

Textile and apparels firm Raymond Ltd on Thursday said its committee of directors has approved raising of Rs 40 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures.

The committee of directors has approved allotment of 400 secured listed rated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each at par, Raymond Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The NCDs will have a coupon rate of 8.85 percent, it added.

"The debentures are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,” the company said.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 07:31 pm

