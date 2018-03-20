Raymond to raise Rs 100 cr via NCDs

Textile major Raymond today said it will raise Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

A meeting of the committee of board of directors will be held on March 20, 2018 to consider and approve the issue of NCDs, aggregating up to an amount of Rs 100 crore on private placement basis, Raymond said in a stock exchange filing.

The stock closed 0.84 per cent up at Rs 910.95 on BSE.