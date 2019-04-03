Raymond to enter real estate business

Indian textile and branded apparel company Raymond is venturing into real estate business by building residential units in Thane in Maharashtra, it said on Wednesday.

The new real estate arm named 'Raymond Realty' will build 3,000 units in the first phase of the project in a period of five years with potential revenues of over 35 billion rupees ($510.90 million), the company said.

Raymond will invest up to 2.50 billion rupees in the project till financial year 2020, majority of which has already been used up for planning and regulatory approvals, it added.