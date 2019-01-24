App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Raymond Group bullish on growth prospects: CFO Sanjay Bahl

According to Bahl, Raymond's Thane project has received Maharashtra RERA registration for phase I and the launch date would be in this quarter.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Diversified Raymond Group on January 24 said the company is aiming to monetise non-core assets to pare debt.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sanjay Bahl, group chief financial officer, said the company has managed to withstand the costs pressure and all the businesses have done well ensuring an improvement in margins.

Bahl said Raymond saw a strong profitable growth in the last three quarters and that is continuing, "So going forward, with consumer demand and discretionary spends going up, the revenue growth would be intact."

On Q4 guidance, he said Raymond will grow revenues in high single digit, improve margins by 100 basis points and guidance for FY20 would come at end of Q4.

related news

Talking about store expansion, he said in Q3, Raymond added about 97 stores and 95 of them franchise-led. Therefore, it was an asset-light expansion strategy. Overall, Raymond has added 209 stores this year.

According to Bahl, Raymond's Thane project has received Maharashtra RERA registration for phase I and the launch date would be in this quarter. The land is a part of Raymond's bigger, 125-acre land at Thane's Cadbury Junction.

Yesterday, Raymond reported an increase of 30 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 39.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.71 crore in October-December period a year ago, Raymond said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the reported period stood at Rs 1,705.68 crore, registering an increase of 12.69 percent from the December quarter of 2017-18. Raymond’s total expenses were at Rs 1,639.03 crore as against Rs 1,471.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Business

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.