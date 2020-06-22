Raymond feels COVID-19 pinch, lays off 1000 employees to tide over crisis

Leading apparel brand Raymond Ltd has retrenched more than 1,000 employees out of its total workforce strength of 8,000 people citing COVID-19-driven disruptions, according to nearly a dozen employees working with the company.

Moneycontrol spoke to a dozen employees who lost their jobs. The retrenched workers are getting ready to approach the labour commission and civil courts seeking re-employment or full salaries.

According to employees, Raymond announced huge salary cuts, ranging from 20 percent to those who are still employed, 50 percent to those who are benched now and a hefty 70 percent to those who have been terminated and are still serving their notice period.

Going ahead, employees fear that more jobs will be lost from the 50 percent bracket.

In response to a Moneycontrol query, Raymond spokesperson said: “We would like to state that in line with the prevailing market conditions and unprecedented challenges, the company has undertaken the process of cost rationalisation to minimise the impact on business due to the pandemic. Basis this rationalisation exercise certain roles were identified to be redundant and the same was communicated to the concerned employees post which they submitted their resignations.”

“As per the employment contract, they have been put on the notice period of three months and are being paid in compliance with the terms & conditions. All the said measures and actions are taken as per the laid down procedures and are in the overall interests of all stakeholders,” the spokesperson added.

The company, however, did not confirm the total number of employees who were terminated or asked to leave.

Raymond Ltd has reported 12 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated revenue for the third quarter (Oct-Dec) of FY20 at Rs 1,903 crore as against Rs 1,706 crore in Q3 FY19.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q3 FY20 was down by 2 percent to Rs 182 crore.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 196 crore.

In November, the textile-focused conglomerate announced the de-merger of its core lifestyle business and its listing as a separate entity.

The move created two separate companies — the new one housing the core branded textile, branded apparel and garmenting businesses and the existing one to have its new real estate project, land bank, engineering businesses of auto components and FMCG businesses, among others.

According to employees, after the demerger, restructuring had begun in the group.

Raymond Apparel includes the branded businesses such as Park Avenue, Parx, Colour Plus and Raymond Suitings includes the garmenting and shirting businesses.

The Gautam Singhania-led Raymond had 7,087 employees on its rolls as of March 2019, according to its annual report.

Employees that Moneycontrol spoke to have spent between 18 months and 12 years with Raymond in marketing, logistics and supply-chains and some of them are team leaders.

In mid-April, Singhania through a video message had informed the staff “to survive at any cost by conserving cash at any cost and to make sure to focus on our collections,” and said he would not draw a penny in salary during the lockdown.

“In April, I was told that my division will have to be restructured as some positions have become redundant but I was assured of my position,” a person who was terminated from one of the divisions said.

“Within just 10 days, I received a call from HR stating that my position too had become redundant and asked me to resign, which I refused. But within hours, I was terminated,” the above-mentioned person added.

Another employee who works in the supply chain department was disappointed with the company giving only a basic salary for three months.

“I am not complaining that I was retrenched but my only demand is that Raymond must pay us full salaries for the three-month notice period,” said a person from the supply chain who had spent more than a decade in the company and has been the family's sole breadwinner.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Giving an update on the company during the lockdown, Raymond Ltd on June 10, 2020, had sent a note to the exchanges. “As an organisation, we are challenging all costs and also restructuring organisation to ensure efficiencies. In line with the prevailing market conditions and unprecedented challenges, the company has undertaken the process of cost rationalisation & various cost control measures related to sales & marketing, manpower, rentals and others to minimise the impact on business due to the pandemic,” the note reads.