MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Raymond board approves raising up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs

"A meeting of the committee of board of directors of the company was held today i.e. on January 21, 2021. The committee of directors at the said meeting… approved the issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount up to Rs 200 crore on private placement basis,” Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Textiles major Raymond Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"A meeting of the committee of board of directors of the company was held today i.e. on January 21, 2021. The committee of directors at the said meeting… approved the issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount up to Rs 200 crore on private placement basis,” Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Raymond Ltd were trading 0.30 percent higher at Rs 339.30 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #NCDs #Non-Convertible Debentures #Raymond Ltd
first published: Jan 21, 2021 01:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.