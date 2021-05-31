MARKET NEWS

Raymond appoints Harmohan Sahni as CEO of realty business

PTI
May 31, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
Raymond | Representative image

Raymond | Representative image

 
 
Raymond Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Harmohan Sahni as chief executive officer (CEO) of its realty business.

"Raymond Ltd strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Harmohan Sahni as chief executive officer of its realty business. An industry stalwart, Harmohan was till recently the COO of Real Estate business of ECL Finance Ltd (Edelweiss Group) and has enormous experience in executing projects," Raymond said in a statement.

With a 100 acre plus land parcel in the heart of Thane city in Maharashtra, Raymond forayed into the real estate space in 2019 with its maiden project 'Aspirational District', which is spread over 14 acres.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond, said Sahni has joined the company at a critical juncture when Raymond Realty is taking strong strides and is well poised for growth.

"Harmohan has taken on challenging roles and demonstrated the ability to imagine and engineer a new future for the real estate sector in India. His entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience will be pivotal in unleashing Raymond Realty's future growth plans," he said.

Sahni, a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, has worked at GCorp Developers and Mahindra Lifespaces in various leadership roles. He began his career with Tata Steel and later worked with JSW Aluminium Ltd.
first published: May 31, 2021 12:24 pm

