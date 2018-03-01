App
Feb 28, 2018 09:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ravi Shankar Prasad invites Korean cos to expand investments in India

The rapidly-expanding digital profile of India, backed by programmes like Digital India, Start-up India and Skill India is transforming the country into a knowledge and digital powerhouse, the Minister for IT and electronics said in his address at the India-Korea Business Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The growing digital profile of India, bolstered by its flagship programmes, offer immense scope to Korean companies to invest in India for serving not only local demand but also neighbouring markets, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today.

"This provides enormous opportunities for Korean companies to invest in the Indian market, and in Make in India for not only India but for the neighbouring markets of Middle East and ASEAN as well," he added.

Prasad urged Korean firms to expand their manufacturing in defence electronics, medical electronics, and lithium batteries designed for running electronic vehicles.

The flourishing e-commerce market is yet another promising area which opens window of opportunities in the arenas like digital payments, cybersecurity, as well as new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Internet of Things, he pointed out.

