App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rattanindia resolves debt with lenders through one-time settlement

A consortium of 12 lenders led by Power Finance Corp and State Bank of India assigned the existing principal debt of 65.74 billion rupees to a set of new investors and lenders, led by Goldman Sachs and Varde Partners for 40.50 billion rupees.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rattanindia Power Ltd said it had reached a one-time settlement of Rs 40.50 billion ($568.32 million) with its lenders for a debt transfer in the largest resolution of stressed assets outside the National Company Law Tribunal's framework.

A consortium of 12 lenders led by Power Finance Corp and State Bank of India assigned the existing principal debt of Rs 65.74 billion to a set of new investors and lenders, led by Goldman Sachs and Varde Partners for 40.50 billion rupees.

This was the first successful scheme to have been closed under the Reserve Bank of India's Prudential Framework for resolution of stressed assets, the power generation company said in a filing late Monday.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Business #Companies #debt #RattanIndia Power

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.