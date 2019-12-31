Rattanindia resolves debt with lenders through one-time settlement

Rattanindia Power Ltd said it had reached a one-time settlement of Rs 40.50 billion ($568.32 million) with its lenders for a debt transfer in the largest resolution of stressed assets outside the National Company Law Tribunal's framework.

A consortium of 12 lenders led by Power Finance Corp and State Bank of India assigned the existing principal debt of Rs 65.74 billion to a set of new investors and lenders, led by Goldman Sachs and Varde Partners for 40.50 billion rupees.