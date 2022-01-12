MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RattanIndia Enterprises to invest Rs 350 crore in its arm Cocoblu Retail

The company, which has presence in new-age sectors, including electric motorcycles, drone solutions and fintech, said this funding will be utilised by Cocoblu to develop its business including creation of tech-enabled access to consumers for select brand owners, sellers on the platforms of leading e-commerce sites in India.

PTI
January 12, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Diversified firm RattanIndia Enterprises on Wednesday announced a Rs 350-crore investment in its arm Cocoblu Retail Ltd to drive its e-commerce business.

The company, which has presence in new-age sectors, including electric motorcycles, drone solutions and fintech, said this funding will be utilised by Cocoblu to develop its business including creation of tech-enabled access to consumers for select brand owners, sellers on the platforms of leading e-commerce sites in India.

The venture will offer end-to-end solutions to brands and sellers to help them achieve a highly efficient and rapidly scalable model, it added.

Commenting on the investment, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (REL) Business Chairperson Anjali Rattan Nashier said Cocoblu will be well-positioned to provide value to salient brand-owners and sellers in India’s ever-expanding e-commerce landscape.

"Our investment of Rs 350 crore is intended to give fillip towards creation of an all-digital approach to selling lifestyle offerings via leading e-commerce platforms,” Nashier added.

Close

Related stories

REL seeks to nurture a strong presence in the e-commerce domain through its focused e-commerce subsidiary.

Cocoblu will be partnering with several big and small brands in India to bring them onto leading online platforms in the country, the company said.

Cocoblu is committed to scale up local micro, small and medium manufacturers and help them build their brands and reach their true potential through digital Cocoblu is committed to scale up local micro, small and medium manufacturers and help them build their brands and reach their true potential through digital channels, it added.

Stating that digital e-commerce remains a core pillar of growth for REL, the company said the venture holds strategic relevance in its growth vision.
PTI
Tags: #Business #RattanIndia Enterprises
first published: Jan 12, 2022 11:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.