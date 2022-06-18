English
    Ratnamani Metals secures new orders worth Rs 203 crore

    Exports will account for Rs 187 crore out of the total new orders received, the company said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 18, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
    Tubing solutions firm Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has secured new orders worth Rs 203 crore for financial year 2022-23, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

    The orders have to be executed within this fiscal, the company noted, adding that exports will account for Rs 187 crore out of the total new orders received.

    "We are pleased to inform you that since our last intimation, the company has received new orders aggregating to Rs 203 crore including export orders aggregating to Rs 187 crore, to be executed within the financial year 2022-23," it informed the stock exchanges.

    Ratnamani Metals is, notably, a multi-location and multi-product company providing critical tubing and piping solutions to a diverse range of industries and niche markets.

    The company had, in the quarter ending March 31, 2022, recorded net sales of Rs 974.06 crore, up 39.94 percent from Rs 696.08 crore in the year-ago period. The quarterly net profit came in at Rs. 111.63 crore, which was 2.02 percent higher from Rs 109.43 crore in the corresponding period of FY21.

    Shares of Ratnamani Metals closed at Rs 2,364.65 a piece at the BSE on June 17, which was 4.94 percent lower compared to the previous day's close.
