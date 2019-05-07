App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 07, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rating woes for McLeod Russel

The ICRA revised the long-term rating of McLeod Russels, part of the BM Khaitan group companies, from "A" to "BBB-" for Rs 1031 crore line of credit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After Eveready Industries India Ltd downgrade, a rating agency on May 7 downgraded the rating of bulk tea major McLeod Russel India with a negative outlook.

The ICRA revised the long-term rating of McLeod Russels, part of the BM Khaitan group companies, from "A" to "BBB-" for Rs 1031 crore line of credit.

The short-term rating of the company has also been revised from "A2+" to "A3" with negative outlook on the long- term rating, the company informed the bourses.

Days before, another rating agency India Rating had downgraded the long-term credit rating for dry cell battery- maker Eveready with a negative outlook.

McLeod closed at Rs 37.85 losing 9 per cent while Eveready closed at Rs 100.70 at BSE.

Ind-Ra estimated Eveready Industries to reduce debt by Rs 130-140 crore in FY'20 to an acceptable level, which can only be achieved by the sale of its Hyderabad assets or full repayment of inter corporate deposits.

McLeod recently hived off several tea assets while, Eveready was negotiating for a strategic investor or sale to reduce group level debt to sustainable level.
First Published on May 7, 2019 08:52 pm

tags #Business #Market news #McLeod Russel

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Match, Qualifier 1 at Chennai: MI lose ...

Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji open up on the rapport they share with t ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Bharat costume designer shares some preciou ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar’s first look as an Anti-Terrorism Squad o ...

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's ‘embarrassing drunk moment’ is o ...

MET Gala 2019: Kim Kardashian shares wet MET inspo and takes us throug ...

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi to start work on an untitled film

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra was inspired by Johnny Depp?

Shershaah: This Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer goes on flo ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Flintoff Urges England to Drop 'Anyone' for Arche ...

Battling Losses, Lankan President Requests India & Other Countries to ...

Floating Restaurant, Not In Use For Months, Partially Submerges in Utt ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Yoga Guru Anand Giri Arrested in Australia on Charges of Sexual Assaul ...

Modi Government Has Restricted Terrorism Only to Kashmir, Says Rajnath ...

5G Trials in India to Begin in June for Three Months with Airtel, Voda ...

Google I/O 2019 Live Blog: Pixel 3a Smartphones, Android Q And More to ...

WhatsApp Support for All Windows Phones to End this Year

US could reverse decision of withdrawing GSP benefits to India if situ ...

BJP faces toughest battle in phase 6 on 14 seats against SP-BSP Mahaga ...

India's oil imports from Iran down 57 percent in April

Airline capacity crisis in the sky: Does it affect your international ...

GST anomaly a ticking time bomb: Here is how your tax money reaches th ...

Wall Street declines on US-China trade tensions

Gold falls on muted demand from jewellers despite Akshaya Tritiya

With earnings rebound in sight, analysts give thumbs up to ICICI Bank ...

Will gold sales surge in 2019? Here's what experts have to say

In Lok Sabha election 2019, some shades of 1977, but sorry position of ...

Akshaya Tritiya gets off to a good start after three bad years; gold c ...

Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombers, with alleged Islamic State links, h ...

Avengers: Endgame is the only other Marvel film, apart from Black Pant ...

Sri Lanka still faces Islamic State threat, says Ranil Wickremesinghe; ...

David Ferrer managed to make a name for himself in era of superstars a ...

In rural Maharashtra, an athlete who overcame polio and discrimination ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: In the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, little ...

Google I/O conference 2019 LIVE Updates: Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Android Q ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.