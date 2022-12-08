 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rating agencies say ban on short-term loan securitisations to crimp volume

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST

The Reserve Bank on December 5 amended the master directions on securitisation of standard assets, barring securitisation of loans with residual maturity of under 365 days with immediate effect, other than for trade receivables.

The ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on short-term loan securitisation will hit the industry, especially gold and personal loan segments as also microfinance borrowing, three rating agencies said in separate notes.

The changes will limit the issuance of pass-through certificates (PTCs) backed by shorter tenure loans originated by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and will affect 5 per cent of such deals as the ban makes gold and personal loans out of bound for PTCs, the largest rater Crisil said in a note on Thursday.

But it added that direct assignments are not expected to be impacted.

Separately, Crisil said the minimum holding period (MHP) for mortgages has now been linked to the date of full disbursement, or registration of security interest.

In a separate note, India Ratings said assets that have a short tenor loans such as microfinance, gold loans, and short-term personal and consumer durable loans will be affected by the regulatory change.