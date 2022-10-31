Rate war to mop up deposits may hurt banks’ margins, say experts

The aggressive drive for deposits in the backdrop of tight liquidity conditions may have an adverse effect on bank margins next fiscal year, say experts.

Banks have been aggressively accumulating deposits by offering higher, lucrative interest rates to depositors following four consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The central bank is fighting a tough battle to contain persistently high retail inflation, which is hitting common households hard.

The impact of aggressive deposit mobilisation is likely to weigh on banks’ net interest margins (NIM) in the coming quarters, banking experts and analysts told Moneycontrol on October 31. In banking parlance, NIM refers to the amount of money that a bank earns in interest on loans compared to the amount it pays in interest on deposits. It is an indicator of a bank's profitability and growth.

“There are expectations of a rate hike in the next monetary policy, which will still allow banks to pass on the incremental cost to advances linked to the benchmark, and deposit rates will continue to rise with a lag, protecting the NIM for FY23,” said Aditya Acharekar, associate director at CareEdge.

“However, some impact on margins may be seen in the first half of FY24,” he added.

Rate transmission and NIM

Rate cues from the RBI are transmitted to the economy when lenders adjust their lending and deposit rates based on the RBI's rate actions. For instance, if the RBI hikes the repo rate, then banks will have to borrow short-term funds at a higher cost from the central bank. Banks are also expected to pass on the benefit to borrowers by offering high-interest rates.

Often, monetary transmission happens based on the prevailing liquidity situation. Typically, banks are quick to pass on rate hikes to consumers through loans, but a pass-through to deposits comes with a lag. For much of FY23, banks took advantage of this scenario, which helped them sustain or improve their NIM.

“We are prepared to take a hit on NIMs next fiscal year, but that is an obvious situation given that we have to fund the credit growth through deposits,” said a banker with a private bank on the condition of anonymity. “Mobilising deposits looks like the way forward.”

According to Arun Malhotra, founding partner and portfolio manager of CapGrow Capital Advisors, banks will have to forego NIMs as they could be compressed in the range of 20-25 bps in the short to medium term. Banks, according to Malhotra, may need to increase spreads on fresh repo-linked loans in the next two to four quarters.

In the July-September quarter, HDFC Bank’s core NIM was at 4.1 percent on total assets, and 4.3 percent based on interest-earning assets. Axis Bank’s NIM was at 3.96 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank’s NIM stood at 5.17 percent in the reporting quarter. Relatively smaller peers IndusInd Bank and IDBI Bank reported NIMs of 4.24 percent and 4.37 percent, respectively.

The rate picture

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, recently made an upward revision in retail term deposit interest rates on amounts below Rs 2 crore, by up to 80 basis points. One bps equals one-hundredth of a percentage point. Indeed, most banks have increased their FD rates following the RBI’s 190 bps repo rate hike in the current cycle to rein in inflation.

According to bankers and experts, the ‘war’ for deposits is likely to continue as the RBI hikes rates further and as credit growth continues to expand. This could happen via aggressive deposit mobilisation in the coming months, said bankers. Analysts and economists expect the RBI to increase the repo rate to 6.50 percent by March from 5.90 percent currently.

Sumant Kathpalia, managing director and chief executive officer of IndusInd Bank, said that the lender would continue with its strategy to granularise deposits. The bank’s liabilities will be priced 50-to-75 bps higher than the market, he said at a conference call after the July-September earnings.

On average, banks have raised interest rates in the range of 25-80 bps across tenors. Fixed deposit rates of top banks in the three-year to five-year tenor for amounts below Rs 1 crore currently stand between 5.65 percent and 6.75 percent.

“It is natural for banks to be aggressive as liquidity remains constrained and credit growth is way ahead of deposit growth,” said Hemali Dhame, associate vice-president, of research, at Kotak Securities. “Many banks have been aggressive already, and some have reached a point where a further increase in rates will cause a passthrough in borrower rates.”

Rush for deposits

The primary reason for the rush for deposits is the tightening liquidity in the banking system due to heavy currency leakage and heightened spending on account of the festive season. The RBI’s dollar sales in the foreign exchange market to prevent the rupee’s depreciation have also tightened liquidity.

The mismatch between credit growth and deposit growth has forced most banks to offer high rates on deposits and increase promotional activities for the same.

“If we look at the July-September banking results for FY23, one consistent finding is that advances are growing faster than deposits,” said Punit Patni, a research analyst at Swastika Investment.

“As a result, we anticipate banks raising their deposit rates in order to maintain CASA (current account savings account) deposits or raise money through term deposits. Additionally, due to the dearth of liquidity and good credit growth demand, all the banks are expected to be aggressive in mobilising deposits.”

This trend is likely to continue as credit growth continues to expand, interest rate hikes become more entrenched and liquidity in the system dries up further.

“We are expecting inflationary pressures to persist, and so rates may keep climbing till the end of this financial year,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer at BankBazaar.com. “We may see small banks offer 8 percent or more (FD rates) during this period. If inflation persists, large banks will follow the trend.”

Analysts and industry experts said that the impact of the deposit rate hikes will also depend on the bank's liability and asset profile. Banks having granular, retail-based liability and floating advances are better placed and will witness a minimal impact on their NIMs, they said.

Jindal Haria, a director at India Ratings and Research, said that most banks would have to continue to increase deposit rates till they are confident deposit growth will mirror loan growth. NIMs, however, could expand some more before deposit pricing catches up fully, he said.

Fund-raising to continue

Apart from mobilising deposits, experts also expect banks to tap the market for funds to meet credit demand.

“Banks will have to raise funds from the capital markets through infra bonds, sub-debt and perpetual bonds quickly for long-term funding requirements to augment credit growth as CDs (certificates of deposit) and FDs may not match their long-term funding requirements,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap, a Mumbai-based debt advisory firm.

Further, banks that are not able to get sufficient funds through FDs and CDs due to tight liquidity conditions will have to continuously increase rates to compete with their peers, added Srinivasan.