Rate sensitive stocks see no sharp reaction as RBI meets Street expectations

RBI’s rate decision means the EMIs for home and auto loans will remain the same. This also means demand for loans will not fall drastically.

Banking stocks gained some ground on June 8 after the Reserve Bank of India maintained status quo on the policy rates with repo rates maintained at 6.5 percent for the second straight month. The decision was on expected lines thus there was no sharp reaction from stocks.

Nifty Bank was up 0.24 percent while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.52 percent. Nifty Private Bank was up 0.28 percent.

Repo rate is the rate at which the banking regulator lends money to commercial banks. When the repo rate falls, the cost of capital for commercial banks also declines. On the other hand, when repo rates are hiked, the cost of capital for banks rises. Higher the cost of capital for a bank, lower is the margin.

The lack of action from the RBI on the interest rate front gives stability to the bank’s earnings. It also assures investors that margin for the banks will not fall due to RBI’s actions.

Mixed trading

Among other rate sensitive stocks, auto names traded mixed with Hero Moto and Ashok Leyland showing gains while TVS Motor and Eicher Motor fell. Auto component makers’ stocks traded with gans during the day.

Nifty Realty traded with cuts of 0.46 percent led by losses in Lodha, DLF, Brigade Enterprises, and Godrej Properties. All of them are trading close to their 52-week highs and hence are seeing some profit booking. Sales of flats and houses have been robust in recent quarters, lifting the overall outlook of real estate stocks.

