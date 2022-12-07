 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rate-sensitive realty, auto, bank stocks fall post RBI policy decision

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Interest rate-sensitive realty, auto and bank stocks declined on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expectedly raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points (bps) in a move to bring down inflation to a tolerable limit.

This was the fifth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May and 50 basis points hike each in June, August and September. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 per cent since May this year.

From the realty pack, Sobha tanked 5.59 per cent, Oberoi Realty 3.66 per cent, Brigade Enterprises 2.48 per cent, Godrej Properties 2.35 per cent and DLF dropped 1.28 per cent.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate jumped 2.47 per cent, Macrotech Developers gained 1.13 per cent and Phoenix Mills rose 0.74 per cent.

The BSE realty index declined by 1.11 per cent.

Among auto counters, Tata Motors fell 1.68 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto (1.54 per cent), TVS Motor Company (1.38 per cent), Hero Moto Corp (1.35 per cent), and Eicher Motors (1.01 per cent).