Ratan Tata gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 13

Ratan Tata called the process "effortless and painless."

Moneycontrol News
March 13, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST
Ratan Tata (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has received the first shot of his COVID-19 vaccine on March 13.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Tata said that he is "very thankful" to have gotten his first shot of the vaccination and called the process "effortless and painless."

Adding: "I truly hope everyone can be immunised and protected soon."

The Centre allowed senior citizens above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 3 of India's immunisation drive.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

In Phase 1, healthcare workers and frontline workers got the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine and in Phase 2 they began getting the second shot.

The Centre has now also allowed private hospitals to administer vaccines and left it up to state governments to decide on which vaccine and how many they are allotted.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #India #Ratan Tata #vaccine
first published: Mar 13, 2021 01:04 pm

