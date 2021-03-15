Ratan Tata acquires stake in Pritish Nandy Communications

Ratan Tata (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has acquired a stake in Pritish Nandy Communications, “in his personal capacity” the company informed the exchanges on March 15.

"Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts, has, in his personal capacity, acquired a stake in Pritish Nandy Communications through market purchases last week,” the filing stated.

Tata is known to invest in start-ups and technology companies, it added.

Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC) was founded in September 1993. It began as a TV content boutique and has made many news and entertainment shows over the years.

In 2000, Morgan Stanley led its public offering, making it one of the first corporate houses in the media and entertainment sector. It is listed on India’s two best known stock exchanges, the BSE and the NSE, where global funds like Soros, Oppenheimer, Alliance and Lloyd George hold PNC stock.

The company has grown consistently over the 18 years of its existence. PNC is valued at Rs 2653 million today, as per the company website.