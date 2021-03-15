English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ratan Tata acquires stake in Pritish Nandy Communications

The stake was acquired last week in Ratan Tata's personal capacity

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
Ratan Tata (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

Ratan Tata (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has acquired a stake in Pritish Nandy Communications, “in his personal capacity” the company informed the exchanges on March 15.

"Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts, has, in his personal capacity, acquired a stake in Pritish Nandy Communications through market purchases last week,” the filing stated.

Tata is known to invest in start-ups and technology companies, it added.

Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC) was founded in September 1993. It began as a TV content boutique and has made many news and entertainment shows over the years.

In 2000, Morgan Stanley led its public offering, making it one of the first corporate houses in the media and entertainment sector. It is listed on India’s two best known stock exchanges, the BSE and the NSE, where global funds like Soros, Oppenheimer, Alliance and Lloyd George hold PNC stock.

Close
The company has grown consistently over the 18 years of its existence. PNC is valued at Rs 2653 million today, as per the company website.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Pritish Nandy Communications #Ratan Tata #stake #Tata Group
first published: Mar 15, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.