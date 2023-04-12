 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rare-earths PSU miner eyes 400% expansion for clean energy

Bloomberg
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:53 AM IST

State-owned IREL (India) Ltd. aims to mine 50 million tons a year of rare-earths bearing ore by end-2032, up from 10 million tons now, Chairman D. Singh said in an interview. That would it allow it to produce 13,000 tons annually of refined rare earths, versus 5,000 tons at present.

India’s sole rare-earths producer wants to boost its mining capacity by 400% in the coming decade to help the country lock in supplies of key minerals for its clean-energy transition.

State-owned IREL (India) Ltd. aims to mine 50 million tons a year of rare-earths bearing ore by end-2032, up from 10 million tons now,  Chairman D. Singh said in an interview. That would it allow it to produce 13,000 tons annually of refined rare earths, versus 5,000 tons at present.

Like other major economies, India is grappling with how to secure supplies of materials like rare earths and lithium that will be needed in bigger quantities in the shift away from fossil fuels. Geopolitical tensions also mean there’s concern about China’s grip over commodities used in everything from electric vehicles to wind turbines.

“In future, the non-availability of these materials could hold back India from achieving its clean energy goals,” Singh said, while urging authorities to fast-track permits for the company’s planned new mines.