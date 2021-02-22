English
Rapido launches rental services for multi-point trips in six cities

Rapido Rental can be booked under selected package duration of one hour, two hours, three hours, four hours and six hours, and a dedicated 'Captain' (Rapido driver partner) will be available with the customer throughout the trip, it said in a statement.

PTI
February 22, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST

Bike taxi platform Rapido on Monday announced the launch of rental services for multi-point trips in six cities --Bangaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur.

"Introducing the concept of 2W bike taxi rental services, the company aims to cater to those customers who have to complete multiple tasks at different locations and want to avoid the hassle of multiple bookings and waiting for the ride to arrive," it said.

Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka said,"In the last few months, we have noticed a rising need for multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible ride among customers, especially our high usage customers."

The company plans to expand the rental service in close to 100 cities that Rapido is present in.
TAGS: #Business #Rapido
first published: Feb 22, 2021 01:46 pm

