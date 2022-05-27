SpiceJet delays Q4 result announcement as ransomware attack hits audit process

Private airliner SpiceJet on May 27 said a ransomware attack on IT systems has affected its audit process, and due to this, there will be a delay in the announcement of its Q4 results for FY2021-22.

SpiceJet was planning to announce the January-March financial results on May 30. Now, the board meeting for May 30 has been postponed and the new date will be announced soon, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 27.

"We wish to inform you that we are expecting delay in submission of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for financial year ended March 31, 2022 with stock exchange in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 due to ransomware attack on our IT systems which has affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time. The company is taking the corrective measures with assistance of cyber experts and authorities on the issue," the filing said.

Two days ago, Spice Jet informed of an attempted ransomware attack, which had slowed down its operations and impacted morning flight departures.

It took to Twitter and wrote, "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."

However, passengers took to Twitter to air their grievances, claiming that SpiceJet had not communicated any updates about the delay in flights.