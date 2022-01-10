Rangan Banerjee appointed new director of IIT-D; V. Kamakoti is new director at IIT-M

IIT - Delhi

The Union government has appointed Rangan Banerjee, a professor of IIT Bombay, as the next director of IIT-Delhi and V. Kamakoti as the new director of IIT Madras.

“I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee,” V. Ramgopal Rao, the outgoing director of IIT Delhi said in a tweet.

IIT Madras said Bhaskar Ramamurthi is stepping down as the Director of after completing two terms (10 years). He will be succeeded by Professor V. Kamakoti of the Computer Science and Engineering Department at IIT Madras.

“With Prof. Kamakoti at the helm, IIT Madras is poised to scale new heights in the coming years. He is an excellent teacher and researcher, and an able administrator. He has played key roles in many national projects, bringing to bear his deep expertise in computing and cybersecurity. The Institute and the country will benefit tremendously from his services," Ramamurthi said in a statement.

Rao, who was appointed as IIT Delhi’s director in April 2016 has already completed his five-year tenure and was on an extension at the institute. Under Rao, IIT Delhi has made significant progress in terms of expansion, research capabilities, global standing, and even bagged the institute of eminence (IoE) tag from the union government.

Banerjee, a Forbes Marshall Chair Professor at IIT Bombay, is a B Tech (Mechanical Engineering) and PhD from the same institute. He is the Forbes Marshall Chair Professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, a department that he helped start in 2007. His areas of interest include energy management, modelling of energy systems, energy planning and policy, hydrogen energy and fuel cells.

Professor Banerjee is on the editorial board of International Journal of Sustainable Energy, International Journal of Sustainable Engineering, International Journal of Thermodynamics, Solar Energy Advances, Global Transitions (Energy Transitions). He has been involved in setting up a Megawattscale Solar Thermal Power Testing, Simulation, Research Facility sponsored by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Prof. Kamakoti, who is a faculty in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, led the research team that designed and booted up India’s first Indigenously-developed Microprocessor ‘SHAKTI’ that can be used in mobile computing devices and networking systems. He was also appointed by the union Commerce Ministry in 2017 as the Chairman of a Taskforce on leveraging Artificial Intelligence for development across various fields.