MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rane Madras acquires steering components business of Yagachi Technologies

The takeover is expected to enhance Rane’s leadership position and share in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

KT Jagannathan
October 13, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.

Rane (Madras) Limited (RML), maker of steering and suspension products and light metal casting components, has acquired the steering components business (SCB) of Yagachi Technologies Private Limited (YTPL), a part of Hical Group.

The board of Rane on October 13 approved the acquisition.

The cost of the acquisition is estimated to be in the vicinity of Rs. 25 crore. It is an all-cash deal, Rane said in a stock exchange filing.

The takeover is expected to be completed by December 2021. It will be acquired as a going concern on a slump sale.

SCB manufactures steering and suspension components such as inner ball joints (IBJ) and outer ball joints (OBJ). Its customers include, among others, Mando India, who in turn, serve original equipment manufacturers such as Hyundai, Kia, and Mahindra.

Close

Related stories

SCB has a technical collaboration with a leading South Korean ball joint company. The company reported revenue of Rs. 35.5 crore for FY21.

“The acquisition of steering components business of Yagachi will enhance Rane’s leadership position and share in the domestic passenger vehicle market and provide opportunity to enter export vehicle platforms to new geographies.,” said Harish Lakshman, Vice-Chairman, Rane Group, in a statement.

Established in 1960, RML is part of the Rane Group of companies, a leading auto component group based out of Chennai.

RML has two divisions - Steering and Linkages Division (SLD) and Light Metal Casting India Division (LMCI). SLD manufactures mechanical steering gears, hydrostatic steering systems and steering and suspension linkage products. LMCI makes low-porosity, high-quality light metal casting such as steering housings and engine case covers.

Through its overseas subsidiary Rane Light Metal Castings Inc. (RLMCA), RML manufactures high-pressure light metal casting components at its facility in Kentucky, US.

The group has been engaged primarily in manufacturing auto components for well over five decades.
KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
Tags: #acquisitions #Rane Madras
first published: Oct 13, 2021 09:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.