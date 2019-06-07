App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:21 PM IST

Ramky Infra bags Rs 494-cr project from Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corp

"Ramky Infrastructure Ltd has been awarded project worth Rs 494.04 crore by Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd in Bengaluru BMRDA area under "1 lakh multi-storey Bengaluru Housing Programme" on turn key basis (planning, design, build, operate and transfer)," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ramky Infrastructure on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 494.04-crore project from Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corp Ltd for construction of multi-storied residential housing units.

"Ramky Infrastructure Ltd has been awarded project worth Rs 494.04 crore by Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd in Bengaluru BMRDA area under "1 lakh multi-storey Bengaluru Housing Programme" on turn key basis (planning, design, build, operate and transfer)," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Ramky Infra is the flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the emerging leaders in the field of infrastructure development and environment management.

Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects in various sectors such as waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial construction, power transmission and distribution, building -- residential, commercial and retail property.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

