Ramky Infra bags Rs 494-cr project from Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corp

"Ramky Infrastructure Ltd has been awarded project worth Rs 494.04 crore by Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd in Bengaluru BMRDA area under "1 lakh multi-storey Bengaluru Housing Programme" on turn key basis (planning, design, build, operate and transfer)," the company said in a filing to the BSE.
Ramky Infrastructure on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 494.04-crore project from Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corp Ltd for construction of multi-storied residential housing units.
Ramky Infra is the flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the emerging leaders in the field of infrastructure development and environment management.