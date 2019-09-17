App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy appointed as chairman, MD of Cognizant India

Ramamoorthy has been with Cognizant for over 21 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IT major Cognizant has appointed Ramkumar Ramamoorthy as its chairman and managing director of its Indian unit.

"In the weeks ahead, Ramkumar will be establishing both a Management Committee and an Operating Committee for India," Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said in an announcement made to Cognizant employees.

"These committees will help us further strengthen our operations in the country, proactively advance our agenda as we engage with the media and government, drive greater diversity and inclusion throughout our organization, and extend our corporate citizenship efforts and our reputation as an employer of choice as we work to accelerate Cognizant’s topline growth," Humphries said.

Ramamoorthy has been with Cognizant for over 21 years.

Humphries also called India a "prized asset of Cognizant." The company has over 200,000 employees in India.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 09:23 am

