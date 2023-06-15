Ramkrishna Forgings-Titagarh Wagons consortium wins Rs 12,226-crore Indian Railways contract to supply 1.54 million forged wheels

In order to meet the requirement for wheels in India, the Indian Railways has also floated a tender to set up a plant to annually build at least 80,000 wheels for high-speed trains.

A consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons on June 15 announced that it has won an order worth Rs 12,226.5 crore from the Indian Railways to manufacture and supply 15.4 lakh forged wheels over 20 years.

As part of the order, the consortium will be delivering 40,000 forged wheels in the first year, 60,000 wheels in the second year, and 80,000 wheels every subsequent year thereafter, the company said in a press release.

The wheels manufactured under this agreement will cater to the requirements of multiple platforms, such as the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, WAG9 Locomotives, and Vande Bharat Express trains.

Historically, India has imported wheels from Ukraine, Czechoslovakia and Germany. However, the import of forged wheels to India was last year affected after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

An official at the railway ministry said India currently imports about 70,000 wheels at a cost of around Rs 70,000 per wheel.

In September 2022, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Indian Railways will float a tender inviting only Indian players to set up a manufacturing facility to produce wheels.

The current order for 1.54 lakh wheels is part of the government's plan to reduce the import of wheels. The Indian Railways was then forced to place a purchase order for 39,000 wheels for LHB coaches from Chinese manufacturer Taiyuan.

As part of the current order, the consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons will set up a manufacturing facility with a total annual production capacity of 2,00,000 wheels when fully operational.

"The successful execution of this project will require a capital expenditure ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 crore," the consortium said in the press release.

To meet this financial requirement, both companies will contribute equity on an equal basis, ensuring a robust funding structure to support the project's capital expenditure needs.

In order to meet the requirement for wheels in India, the Indian Railways has also floated a tender to set up a plant to annually build at least 80,000 wheels for high-speed trains.

The Indian Railways is looking to set up the plant by March 2024.