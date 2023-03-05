 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramkrishna Forgings plans multi-crore investment to setup 85 MW solar capacity: CFO Lalit Khetan

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

"The total cost of the 8 MW project is estimated to be approximately Rs 35 crore, which will be financed by a mix of debt and equity," Kehtan, who is also the Executive Director of the company said.

Ramkrishna Forgings is planning multi-crore investments to set up around 85 mega watt (MW) renewable energy capacity, company CFO Lalit Khetan has said.

The company aims to execute the plan over the next 12 months, Khetan said.

Out of the planned 85 MW green capacity, about 8 MW roof-top solar project will be set up at the company's forging plants at Sariekella and Dugni, in Jamshedpur, he told PTI.

