Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ramco Systems bags order from US firm for 'aviation suite'

The aviation suite 5.8 of Ramco was chosen for the solution breadth, flexibility and mobile-friendly capabilities, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
City-based enterprise software provider Ramco Systems Monday said it has bagged an order from US-based technology service provider Advanced Global Resources LLC (AGR) to supply 'Ramco Aviation Suite', a software, in order to track and manage inventory on a real-time basis.

The aviation suite 5.8 of Ramco was chosen for the solution breadth, flexibility and mobile-friendly capabilities, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The software offers modules for advanced procurement, invoicing, vendor and inventory management in real-time. The functions are accessible via a hub-based dashboard that will enable users to effectively plan, manage and report on all assets", it said.

Ramco would assist the US firm install the new software, automate the process and track all data charges to ensure 'regulatory- and audit-compliance'.

"The deep domain expertise and the past track record of Ramco in implementing specialised logistics solutions for the defence sector were invaluable in securing this strategic deal", company CEO Virender Aggarwal said. "look forward to a strong partnership (with AGR) to deliver differentiated value to this key client.

We hope that this deal will open doors to greater success in the North American defence market", he said.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #Business #India #Ramco Systems

