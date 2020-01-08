App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ramco Systems bags multi-million-dollar deal from Australian university

With this win, Ramco will expand its foothold in the higher education vertical which is witnessing good demand for HR and payroll transformation, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Enterprise software player Ramco Systems on Wednesday said that it has secured a multi-million-dollar global payroll and workforce management deal from a leading Australian university.

Ramco will partner with a leading global consulting firm to implement its multi-country payroll solution while will also offer workforce management solution in partnership with an Australian headquartered cloud-based workforce management provider, the filing said.

Close
The shares of Ramco Systems were trading at Rs 179 a piece on BSE.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Australian university #Business #comapnies #multi-million-dollar deal #Ramco Systems

