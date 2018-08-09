Ramco Systems bags 'multi-million' dollar deal from AP Cargo

Software firm Ramco Systems today said it has bagged a "multi-million dollar" order from Manila based air freight leader AP Cargo Logistic Network Corp to implement its logistics software.

AP Cargo Logistic Network would implement the software to "streamline its freight operations countrywide," city based Ramco Systems said in a statement here.

The partnership comes at a time when the Philippines was adopting IT solutions to ramp up its logistics capabilities and infrastructure. With the rise of e-commerce and internet penetration in the Philippines, the freight and logistics market was expected to reach $60.22 billion by 2023, the statement said.

Ramco System said its Philippines subsidiary bagged 40 per cent of its new order in APAC region from the Philippines in 2017-18. "We are pleased to announce AP Cargo as our latest consumer in the logistics and shipping space. Our intelligent, mobile friendly enterprise suite has won us the trust of customers throughout the Philippines," Ramco Systems, CEO, Virender Aggarwal said.

"This win (of bagging an order from AP Cargo) represents another milestone in our ongoing journey to strengthen our presence in ASEAN economies," he said. As part of the agreement with AP Cargo, Ramco Systems would implement its unified modules for transport, logistics, end to end HR and Payroll compliant as per the Philippines' statutory requirements.

"Ramco's unified solution will offer real-time operational visibility and better planning capabilities, enabling us to arrest revenue leakage and boost productivity to drive overall growth," AP Cargo, President and CEO, Virgilio R Villacorte said. "Ramco has a great track record as a logistics software provider in the Philippines and we are excited to work with them," he said.