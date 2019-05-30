App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ramco Cements' Rs 3,500-cr expansion projects 'underway'

The company is setting up a new plant in Odisha and it was expected to be commissioned by October 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ramco Cements May 30 said its Rs 3,500-crore expansion projects were 'underway' which would increase cement production to 20 million tonne per annum by 2020.

The company is setting up a new plant in Odisha and it was expected to be commissioned by October 2019.

Ramco Cements is also setting up a plant in Visakhapatnam and it was expected to be commissioned by December 2019 while ramping up clinker capacities at Jayanthipuram and Kurnool was expected by July 2020 and March 2021 respectively, a company statement said here.

"With the new projects, the company is targeting to reach 20 MTPA by 2020 from the existing 12.50 MTPA," the statement said.

Top company officials were here to unveil premium blended cement Ramco Supercrete.

"This break-through cement provides an excellent alternative for 53 grade as it not only provides excellent strength but excellent durability too", company's CMD P R Venketrama Raja said.

"Unlike other high-strength cement, Ramco Supercrete has been engineered to be a crack-resistant cement with excellent workability. Being a blended cement, it is an environment- friendly cement too," he said in the statement.
First Published on May 30, 2019 09:29 pm

tags #Business #Ramco Cements

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.