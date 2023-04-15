 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramadan 2023: Best Iftar places in Bhendi Bazaar

Deepali Nandwani
Apr 15, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

A look at Bhendi Bazaar's traditional eateries, some a century old, which come alive during Ramzan or Ramadan, and how to iftar in this Bohri Mohalla.

The century-old Taj Ice Cream shop serves hand-churned ice-cream; and Patra Biryani at Firoz Farsan has no rice - it is made with cocoyam leaves and meat. (Photos by Deepali Nandwani)

If you have lived in Mumbai, there's a good chance you have at some point driven past the Bhendi Bazaar-Mohammed Ali sprawl. Like me, you may have rolled down the windows to take in the smells — of kebab being made or the sight of white and yellow kesar phirni lined up along the glass shelf, and the scent of jasmine and rose flowers being sold on street corners.

Most Mumbaikars, and tourists to the city, have at some point made their way through Bhendi Bazaar during Ramzan, to partake in the fast-breaking iftar served every evening of the holy month. So, it was a Ramzan Heritage Walk and Iftar that drew me to Bhendi Bazaar. But also there was the added lure of exploring what is one of India’s biggest urban renewal projects, spearheaded by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SUBT).

The transformation

Ten years ago, when I first visited the neighbourhood on a Ramadan food walk, the eateries serving traditional delicacies were everywhere. But there were also piles of garbage on street corners, though admittedly never in front of the eateries. You encountered a sea of humans walking and driving past, nudging you out of the way as they hurried along.