Rama Kirloskar appointed Joint Managing Director of KBL

File image of Rama Kirloskar

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) on August 3 announced the appointment of Rama Kirloskar, a fifth generation scion of the Kirloskar family, as the Joint Managing Director of the company.

"She will lead the domestic small pumps division and valves business of the company," KBL said in a regulatory filing.

Rama Kirloskar is, notably, the daughter of KBL Chairman Sanjay Kirloskar. She is currently serving as the Managing Director of Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Limited (KEPL), a joint venture between Japan's Ebara Corporation and KBL.

KBL, in its regulatory filing, also noted that Alok Kirloskar, Director on the Board of KBL and CEO of Kirloskar Brothers International BV (which includes SPP Pumps Ltd), "continues to head all the overseas businesses and leads many technology initiatives at the company".

"With this change, the fifth Generation of Kirloskar family is now in charge of strategically important portfolios to continue the company's growth journey into domestic and international markets. This is in line with the big shift from an infrastructure projects company to be a product company," KBL added.

