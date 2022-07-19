English
    Rallis India profit falls 18% to Rs 67.47 crore in June quarter

    The company’s net profit stood at Rs 82.42 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

    Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on July 19 reported a decline of 18.13 per cent in net profit at Rs 67.47 crore for the June quarter.

    The company’s net profit stood at Rs 82.42 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

    Revenue from operations of Rallis India, Tata Chemicals, Profits, results the company witnessed a growth of 16.51 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 862.78 crore as compared to Rs 740.51 crore in the year-ago period. On July 19, shares of Rallis India closed 0.55 per cent up at Rs 208.50 apiece on BSE.
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 07:10 pm
