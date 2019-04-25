Rallis India net profit drops 93% in March quarter

Agriculture solutions firm Rallis India on April 25 reported a 93 percent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1.35 crore during the fourth quarter of 2018-19 due to poor sales.

The Tata group firm had posted a net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

The total income declined to Rs 350.64 crore during the January-March quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 372.66 crore a year ago.

Expenses remained flat at Rs 345.05 crore as against Rs 347.47 crore in the year-ago period.

For the year ended March 31, the company reported a decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 154.78 crore as against Rs 167.02 crore in the previous year.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share to the shareholders.

Shares of Rallis India on Thursday fell 0.13 percent to settle at Rs 157.20 apiece on the BSE.