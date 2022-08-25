Rakuten India opens new office in Bengaluru, its largest outside Japan

Japanese conglomerate Rakuten has opened its new office in Bengaluru, which the company says is its largest office outside Japan. Rakuten India is the global product and innovation centre for the group.

The office in Bengaluru is a product, engineering and advanced research facility, Rakuten said. It added that the new office will enhance the company’s capability for deep-tech innovation and R&D in areas such as e-commerce, fintech, content and entertainment, as well as AI in computer vision, speech, and natural language processing (NLP).

The office is located in Cubbon Park in the city, and is a 20-storey building that can accommodate the company’s 2,000 employees. Last year in an interaction with Moneycontrol, Rakuten India CEO Sunil Gopinath said that the company wanted to increase the number of employees in India to 3,000 by 2023. This new office has the capacity to house over 3,000 employees.

“India is and has been central to our growth strategy. Our new R&D centre will build on the high value-added engagements that Rakuten has been delivering from India on deep tech and product innovation,” said Yasufumi Hirai, CIO and CISO, Group Executive Vice President of Rakuten Group.

Sunil Gopinath, CEO of Rakuten India, said, “Coming together in person to collaborate and build community will remain an important part of our future work. We are excited to welcome employees back to the workplace where teams can collaborate, engage, and socialise in ways that we have missed during the pandemic," he added.