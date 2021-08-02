MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!

business

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s latest aviation bet: A fresh, frugal, low-cost airline

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has said he will launch an airline that will have up to 70 planes within four years. The billionaire is considering investing $35 million in Akasa Air, and would own 40 percent of the airline, he told Bloomberg Television on July 28. He plans to rope in Aditya Ghosh, the former president of IndiGo as co-founder, The Economic Times reported. Former chief of Jet Airways also is expected to come on board. It’s not the first time the Big Bull of Dalal Street is betting on the Indian aviation space. Find out why he thinks it’s an attractive investment avenue.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.